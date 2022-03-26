Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Oscars

Netflix

It's been a while since there was an Oscar night that didn't involve some kind of controversy. This year is no exception with the sidelining of awards for best score, editing, sound, makeup, and other categories that honor people who are essential to the filmmaking process. Whether or not proper respect is put on the work of people like Alberto Iglesias, Jonny Greenwood, and Hans Zimmer, there are very uncontroversial food deals available to help you enjoy the broadcast. You can find big discounts from chains like Wendy's, McDonald's, 7-Eleven, and many other spots. And the winners of best Oscar night food deals are...

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

7-Eleven

The deal: Get $3 off a 7NOW delivery order with a 12-pack of hard seltzer if you're a 7Rewards member.

When: Through April 12 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Get $5 off any Pack.

When: Through April 4 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).

When: Through May 17 Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

The deal: Throughout March Madness, there are big perks for loyalty members. Get double points on your first visit. The second visit earns you a free Cajun Queseaux. The third visit equals free sliders.

When: Through April 4 GoPuff

The deal: New users to the convenience store delivery service will get $10 off their first two orders with the code "GET20." Though, you're going to have to hit the $20 order minimum both times.

When: Through December 31 Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off any order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Local Deals on Oscar Night Billy's at the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: For its anniversary, Billy's is offering a $29 lunch and dinner special that gets you a Mai Tai, Billy's Beach Burger, and Malasadas.

When: Through March 31 Billy's at the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm