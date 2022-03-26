Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Oscars
Food deals are on tap for the biggest night in movie awards.
It's been a while since there was an Oscar night that didn't involve some kind of controversy. This year is no exception with the sidelining of awards for best score, editing, sound, makeup, and other categories that honor people who are essential to the filmmaking process.
Whether or not proper respect is put on the work of people like Alberto Iglesias, Jonny Greenwood, and Hans Zimmer, there are very uncontroversial food deals available to help you enjoy the broadcast. You can find big discounts from chains like Wendy's, McDonald's, 7-Eleven, and many other spots.
And the winners of best Oscar night food deals are...
Free Food on Oscar Night
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
McDonald's
The deal: Drop $20 through McDelivery or DoorDash to get a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg. Use the code "MCMUFFIN."
When: March 24-27
McDonald's
The deal: Spending $20 through McDelivery or DoorDash will get you a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Just drop in the code "BASKETBALL."
When: March 24-27
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on Oscar Night
McDonald's
The deal:A McChicken sandwich will run you just $.80 in the McDonald's app.
When: March 27
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a Dave's Single for just a dollar when you place an order through the mobile app. The deal refreshes in the mobile app daily, so you can use that quite a few times.
When: Through April 10
TGI Fridays
The deal: Take 25% off an online order of Platters, Party Trays, or Family Meals with the code "TEAMBUNDLE."
When: March 24-27
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.
When: Through April 19
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.
When: Through May 1
Popeyes
The deal:The Big Box deal has returned. For $6, you get to choose two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.
When: For a limited time
Moe’s Southwest Grill
The deal: Every Sunday, kids under 12 get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of at least $6.
When: Every Sunday
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Kids can get free Texas-style barbecue on Sundays with all delivery and carryout orders when you use the code "KEFOLO." Though you have to order at least one entrée and hit the $10 minimum. If your kids like Texas-style barbecue, Sunday is a big day.
When: Every Sunday
7-Eleven
The deal: Get $3 off a 7NOW delivery order with a 12-pack of hard seltzer if you're a 7Rewards member.
When: Through April 12
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Get $5 off any Pack.
When: Through April 4
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).
When: Through May 17
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
The deal: Throughout March Madness, there are big perks for loyalty members. Get double points on your first visit. The second visit earns you a free Cajun Queseaux. The third visit equals free sliders.
When: Through April 4
GoPuff
The deal: New users to the convenience store delivery service will get $10 off their first two orders with the code "GET20." Though, you're going to have to hit the $20 order minimum both times.
When: Through December 31
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off any order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals on Oscar Night
Billy's at the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: For its anniversary, Billy's is offering a $29 lunch and dinner special that gets you a Mai Tai, Billy's Beach Burger, and Malasadas.
When: Through March 31
Billy's at the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
