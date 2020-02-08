Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Oscars

People love to say this is the most important night in Hollywood. The important thing about today is that like the magic of planets aligning, the Oscars are landing on the same day as National Pizza Day. That makes it the best night for an Oscar party since, I don't know, the last time the two days aligned probably.
Unlike last weekend's Super Bowl party, there aren't set expectations for what will be included in the spread. You're free to experiment, make movie puns, or find the best deal possible. We can help with the latter of those options (and probably the second one too, if you ask). Below, you'll find the best food deals for the Oscars, including offers from McDonald's Chili's, Pizza Hut, and many more. Though, if you're looking for pizza, you might be better off digging through the Thrillist list of the best National Pizza Day pizza deals.
Now, go pig out like you're in Parasite and the owners of the house are gone for the weekend.
Free Food the Night of the Oscars
McDonald's
The deal: Spend at least $15 on McDonald's through Uber Eats and you'll get a free 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets to enjoy while you watch the Oscars.
When: February 9
Postmates
The deal: If you order through Postmates, you can enter the name of the film you think will win Best Picture in the promo code section. If you're right, you'll get a $20 credit on Postmates. Make your pick using these codes: parasite, marriage, onceupon, joker, littlewomen, 1917, fordferrari, irishman, or jojorabbit.
When: February 9
Food Deals for the Oscars
Chili's
The deal: The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire 'Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker's Mark Bourbon. It'll run you $5.
When: February 1-29
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual menu price.
When: Ongoing
El Fenix
The deal: Grab a Fiesta Burrito -- your choice of veggie, shredded chicken, picadillo beef, braised pork, fajita steak, or fajita chicken -- with your choice of sauce, plus rice and beans for $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
The deal: For National Pizza Day, you’re getting a $5 individual, gourmet pizza with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations.
When: February 9
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
The deal: Buy any two medium pizzas and get $5 off with the code “160378.”
When: Through February 23
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Shmear Society members can grab two Pizza Bagel slices for just $3 with any purchase. It's free to join the reward program.
When: Through February 9
Carvel
The deal: To get something special for your valentine, you can take $3 off a sheet cake using a coupon at carvel.com/coupon.
When: Through February 14
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Drop the code “LOVE” to get 15% off an online order.
When: Through February 14
Marie Callender's
The deal: For Great American Pie Month — a real thing, but why pass an excuse to celebrate pie? — select whole pies can be had for as little as $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Order an ice cream cake for your Oscar party. You'll get $3 off a cake of at least $15 with the code "bemine."
When: Through February 14
Kolache Factory
The deal: It's buy-three-get-three-free on kolaches when you mention National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Grimaldi’s
The deal: Stoking Social Hour goes down from 3:30-6pm today and you can get $15 off non-house bottles of wine, $2 off draft beers, and $3 off glasses of wine, signature cocktails, antipasto, and bruschetta. It’s a good time to drop in.
When: Daily
Wine Insiders
The deal: For Valentine's Day, the wine club is offering a "Will You Accept This Rosé" pack that lands you six rosés for $87. If that's not your bag, you can take 30% off anything with the code "valentine30."
When: Through February 15
On the Border
The deal: Get the 1800 Grande 'Rita on the rocks with 1800 Silver Tequila for just $5.
When: February 1-22
ezCater
The deal: For National Bagel Day (there are multiple ones for some reason), ezCater is offering $25 off a catering order of at least $100 with the code "2020BagelDay."
When: Through February 14
Verve Coffee Roasters
The deal: A Valentine's Day package with a Dune Muggy Insulated Miir Mug, candle, and 12-ounce bag of Verve Coffee will run you $45, which is 10% off the usual price.
When: Through February 14
