A NASA Spacecraft Just Landed on an Asteroid & The Video Is Gorgeous

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully touched down on the asteroid Bennu with a successful Touch-And-Go (TAG) sample collection from the asteroid's surface. On October 21, not long after the spacecraft touched down, NASA shared images of the complicated touchdown and sample collection. The resulting GIF is stunning.

A series of 82 images from the OSIRIS-REx SamCam were assembled into a GIF to show the six seconds of contact it made with the asteroid, the agency announced during a press conference Wednesday evening. The images were taken over the course of about five minutes, starting with the craft around 82 feet over the surface of Bennu. There are about 1.25 seconds between each image taken.

Bennu is located more than 200 million miles from Earth, and the craft grabbed rock samples from the site named Nightingale within three feet of the originally targeted location. "The sampling event went really well," Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator, said during Wednesday's press conference. "We really did make a mess on the surface of this asteroid, but it's a good mess, the kind of mess we were hoping for."