Otis the Bear Crowned Fat Bear Week Champion for the Fourth Year in a Row

Fat Bear Week has been delighting the masses online since 2014. For one week every year, people come together to vote on the fattest bear in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve. People on the internet may not agree on much, but they do seem to agree that Otis, a 25-year-old brown bear, is the fattest, most glorious bear in the national park.

The massive mammal has held the title since the competition began, and, try as they might, the other bears just can't beat our king. Earlier this week, officials at Katmai National Park and Preserve announced that Otis won once again.

"The people have spoken! The portly patriarch of paunch persevered to pulverize the Baron of Beardonkadonk in the final match of #FatBearWeek 2021," the park announced on social media.

Second place went to Walker, a big bear, no doubt, but not quite big enough to beat the four-time champ. According to his bio, Walker was thought to weigh about 1,000 pounds in 2020 "but appears to be larger this year." While details about Otis's size weren't immediately available, he's thought to be bigger than the runner-up.

In 2014, Otis was first named the winner of the inaugural Fat Bear Week. He was edged out by Beadnose in 2015 but came back to win it all again in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The road to victory this year wasn't easy for Otis, according to his Wikipedia page. The bear lost two of its canine teeth. As a result, he struggled to "high-grade," or pick out the fattiest bits of salmon. His bear bio praised him as patient but noted that he "rarely makes an effort to chase salmon," and "occasionally appears to be napping or not paying attention." Relatable.

According to Katmai National Park and Preserve's website, big isn't just better in terms of bear-cuteness. Fat is important for bears as they prepare to spend several months in hibernation. In other words, as the site puts it, "fat equals survival." Bears can lose up to one-third of their body weight while hibernating, so they must take their bulking season seriously.