Outback Steakhouse Has a Bloomin' Fried Shrimp Appetizer Now
It features the same seasoning and sauce as the Bloomin' Onion.
The Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion has a reputation that speaks for itself. And while the Australian-themed eatery has toyed with new versions of the menu item before, take this loaded version with bacon and cheese fries, the chain's latest innovation might be its best yet.
Outback is introducing a new Bloomin' appetizer that swaps its standard onion for crispy fried shrimp instead. Now in restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp features the same spices, flavoring, and tangy sauce drizzle as the Bloomin' Onion we all know and love.
The shareable spread is currently available for $12.99 a plate. I'm not saying you should order up both for a side-by-side taste test, but I'm also not saying you shouldn't.
Now how does the Bloomin' Shrimp match up to its predecessors? We can't answer that yet, but let's take a walk down memory lane in the meantime.
In addition to the Loaded Bloomin' Onion, Outback Steakhouse has introduced quite a few iterations in the past, including the 3,500-calorie Rib Point Bloom, which has cheese fries and four baby back ribs on top of the appetizer. Before that we got a similar take with the fried onion bouquet and cheese fries, but with sirloin steak to finish it off.