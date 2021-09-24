Outback Steakhouse Has a Bloomin' Fried Shrimp Appetizer Now

The Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion has a reputation that speaks for itself. And while the Australian-themed eatery has toyed with new versions of the menu item before, take this loaded version with bacon and cheese fries, the chain's latest innovation might be its best yet.

Outback is introducing a new Bloomin' appetizer that swaps its standard onion for crispy fried shrimp instead. Now in restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp features the same spices, flavoring, and tangy sauce drizzle as the Bloomin' Onion we all know and love.

The shareable spread is currently available for $12.99 a plate. I'm not saying you should order up both for a side-by-side taste test, but I'm also not saying you shouldn't.