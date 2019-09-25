A Delivery Service Is Giving Away 10,000 Steaks Every Day for the Next Five Days

Setting aside whether or not the steak dinner is worthy of its status, it's a meal people frequently use to denote a special occasion. Ron Swanson's birthday, for instance. Part of that status is undoubtedly because a good cut of steak can be a pricey meal. But right now, you have the opportunity to have a steak for no reason and no cost.
Outback Steakhouse has picked DoorDash as its delivery partner -- because everyone has to choose a side in the delivery wars -- and they're celebrating the union of steak dinner and your couch. There are 670 Outback locations ready to deliver Bloomin' Onions to your doorstep, so the chain is serving up 10,000 free steaks every day for the first five days of the new partnership.
From September 25 to 29, you can get a free steak and a free side when you order Outback through DoorDash and hit the $20 minimum. Use the code "STEAK" at checkout to get a six-ounce center-cut sirloin steak and your pick of an order of fries, baked potato, sweet potato, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, or mashed potatoes. Share the freebie with friends or set yourself up with leftovers for lunch the next day.
If you need a steak and can set aside the environmental impact of your food, it's a damn good deal. It might not hit the juicy heights of your favorite steakhouse, but the price is right.
