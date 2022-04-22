Your Next Party Could Be Catered by Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is ready to make your next party a hit, thanks to the national rollout of its catering menu.

The Aussie-themed chain is launching catering services at 481 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to even more. They're offering two styles of catering. The individual boxed lunch option allows groups of 10 or more to select individual entrees, with choices like Outback's Center Cut Sirloin or Victoria's Filet Mignon. Each order typically comes with a side and Outback bread.

Meanwhile, the buffet-style option provides full trays of Outback classics like Alice Spring Chicken, Filet Skewers, and Kookaburra Wings. The buffet selections also include sides, desserts, and beverages to make it a complete meal for your guests, plus Outback's famous brown bread.

"We're looking forward to sharing milestone moments with our guests at occasions like weddings, family gatherings, watch parties, and celebrations," said Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse, in a press statement. "We're particularly excited to cater to employees as they return to the office because we know the power of sharing a great meal whether it be for recognition or a social gathering during a busy day."

Catering is available for pickup before 4 pm daily at participating locations. 12-hour advanced notice is required for delivery. You can head over to Outback's catering page to learn more.