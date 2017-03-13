Outback's New 3-Point Bloomin' Onion Has 3,080 Calories

As far as fast-casual restaurant appetizers go, few -- if any -- are as insanely decadent as Outback Steakhouse's famous Bloomin' Onion, especially when you factor in the calorie count. And yet, the down under steak chain is unleashing an even bigger version of the deep-fried finger food and, well, you'll probably gain 10 pounds just from looking at it.

Outback calls it the 3-Point Bloomin' Onion, and for good reason. The beastly pile of fried food is made with three layers: 1) a standard Bloomin' Onion, 2) cheese fries topped with monterey jack, cheddar, and bacon, and 3) bite-size pieces of center-cut sirloin steak. Oh, and don't forget the signature spicy "bloom sauce" that comes with it for good measure. All said, the insane appetizer clocks in at a staggering 3,080 calories, although it's meant to be shared among six people, according to the company.