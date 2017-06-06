22,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled in 4 States Due to E. Coli Scare

Food recalls happen, but it's only at a certain scale that a minor panic might be warranted. In this regard, you won't find much solace in latest food recall news: 22,000 pounds of beef have been recalled across four states, after the wholesale supplier Creation Gardens noticed two instances of E. coli during routine testing procedures on its ground beef and primal cut products, the USDA's Food Inspection Safety Service announced Monday.
The tainted meat -- mostly beef patties and ground beef -- was distributed by the Kentucky-based supplier to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, bearing the the establishment number of "EST. 7914," according to the recall. As with any massive quantity of food that's fallen prey to a potentially dangerous bacterial infection, authorities advise people to not eat the beef: "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the announcement says.
The recall in question is a Class 1 recall, meaning there's "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the USDA. The agency has provided a list of labels for the 27 products recalled, just so you can cross-reference labels of the contaminated products with what's in your fridge.
E. coli, which is a "potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps," according to authorities, is not to be trifled with. In some instances, people exposed to the bacteria develop a specific kind of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years-old and older adults.
Last month, a smaller but similar E. coli outbreak affected 5,000 pounds of beef in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
