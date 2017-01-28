How Educated Are Most Americans? This Chart Can Tell You.

Going down the hierarchy of degrees, the study graphs the number of Americans who have completed degrees in higher education, all the way down to respondents who have never attended any kind of school. Unsurprisingly, the age group with the highest number of “advanced degrees” -- like Master’s, PhDs, and so forth -- are 68-year-olds, with a total of 473,622 falling under this category.

When it comes to younger people, pretty much all 17-year-olds have completed at least one grade in K-12, without achieving a diploma. Nearly 26% of 25-year-olds have bachelor’s degrees, but the frequency of those with a BA tapers off consistently as people get older.