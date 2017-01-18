News

The Average Time Most Americans Get to Work Is Pretty Surprising

By Published On 01/18/2017 By Published On 01/18/2017
Overflow Data

Trending

related

Forget the Dollar Slice: Here's Where to Find the Best Regional Pizza Styles in NYC

related

Hacks to Make Your Tiny NYC Apartment Seem Bigger (Yes, It's Possible)

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

related

Why Tucson Is the Best Food City in Arizona

Jobs are good. Most people need them to put money in the bank and food into their mouths. Typically, your job starts in the morning, falling between the hours of 9am and 5pm, unless your boss is a soulless rube.

But the United States is a country of 319 million people, boasting a workforce that cuts across all demographic and socioeconomic divides. So it’s worth asking: At what time do most of these worker-bees arrive at the office?

Enter Overflow Data, which crunched the numbers according to the most recent American Community Survey. Taking into consideration different business sectors -- including nonprofit, for-profit, and government sector work -- Overflow built a visualization according to different times of day, separated by 15-minute intervals. The visualization also factors in gender and data across all fifty states, tabulating what time people drag their bleary-eyed faces to work.

Overflow Data

Somewhat unexpectedly, it turns out most American workers don’t show up to work at 9 am, but between 7:45 and 8:00, every morning. In total, 10,645,012 people across all the business sectors surveyed clock-in at this time. While most women across America get to work in that time slot, men occupy a different range. The data shows that most men gradually trickle into the workplace between 7:30 am and 8:14 am.

Alas, the findings don’t account for people who work at home. This obviously isn’t a complete data set, although it’s instructive to learn just how and when people get to work, and just how lazy you really are.
 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon Just Unveiled a Grocery Store with No Checkout Lines

related

READ MORE
Pro Photographers Share How to Get the Most Out of the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode

related

READ MORE
Best Buy Reveals How to Buy an NES Classic Edition at Its Stores Today

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like