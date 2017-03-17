News

How Much of The United States Population Has Irish Heritage?

By Published On 03/17/2017 By Published On 03/17/2017
Overflow Data

Trending

related

Blizzard Bloopers Prove Doing News in the Snow Sucks

related

This Uber Crashed Into a Gas Pump and Caused a Terrifying Explosion

related

Pornhub's Plan to Save the Pandas is Very Strange & Very NSFW

related

Start St. Patrick's Day Off Right With These Lucky Green Pancakes

It’s St. Patrick’s Day (smash that four-leaf clover emoji!), which means throngs of drunk people are taking to the streets, drinking Guinness and posing a public safety threat to anyone not inebriated before noon. But St. Patty’s Day should really be a celebration of Irish heritage (Conor McGregor! Liam Neeson! Saoirse Ronan! The guy from Thin Lizzy!), so this infographic showing the percentage of Irish-Americans across the United States should be a treat for all those in observance.

From the data-wonks at Overflow Data comes a shamrock-green heat map, showing the percentage of people with Irish heritage in every county nationwide. According to the Census Bureau’s 2014 American Community Survey, 10.8% of the American population reports some level of Irish ancestry. These percentages are based on five year estimates per individual county. Most Irish hubs are on the East Coast, with Massachusetts laying claim to Plymouth County -- a hotbed with 32.7% of its people maintaining Irish roots. New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine round out the most Irish states -- which are also home to the most insufferable sports fans in America. 

Overflow Data

The composition gets decidedly less Irish going out west, as California, New Mexico, Utah and Hawaii are the least Irish states in America. Washington DC is also on the low-list, even if senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin calls the district home. So knock yourself out with the map. It’ll be better than literally doing the same after swilling copious amounts of whiskey at the best Irish bars in America.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
There's a Reason Airplanes Still Have Ashtrays

related

READ MORE
Frightening Footage Shows BBC Crew Too Close to Volcanic Explosion

related

READ MORE
McDonald's Tweeted Some Very Mean Things To Donald Trump

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More