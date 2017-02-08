This Chart Shows What Percentage of People Your Age Are Married

It’s no secret that people sometimes get married to appease their overbearing families. How many Thanksgiving dinners can you tolerate with your aunts and uncles prodding you about tying the knot? “Mom’s not going to become a grandma on her own,” they remind you.
But people also get married because they fall in love, we’re told. And thanks to a new chart from Overflow Data, we get an idea of what percentage of people your age have shared their nuptials. Using data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2015, Overflow tracked what percentage of respondents between the ages of 15 and 90 are enjoying the sacred ritual of marriage.
The study probed various demographic and regional criteria, such as gender and educational achievement. When all the data is parsed through together, 30-year-olds are the dividing line. Fifty-two percent of 30-year-olds are married, while the majority of respondents younger than thirty are single.
Interestingly, the regional data doesn’t vary that widely. The majority of southern women start getting married at 29, which is only a tad different than national averages for both men and women. In the northeast, 51% of 31-year-olds have gotten married while only 46% of 30-year-olds in the region have.
Holding true to the trends we saw last year, it’s pretty obvious that most people are trying to enjoy their twenties. So don’t worry, you’re not really an adult until you hit 30, no matter how awkward your family can be about marriage.
