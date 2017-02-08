This Chart Shows What Percentage of People Your Age Are Married

It’s no secret that people sometimes get married to appease their overbearing families. How many Thanksgiving dinners can you tolerate with your aunts and uncles prodding you about tying the knot? “Mom’s not going to become a grandma on her own,” they remind you.

But people also get married because they fall in love, we’re told. And thanks to a new chart from Overflow Data, we get an idea of what percentage of people your age have shared their nuptials. Using data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2015, Overflow tracked what percentage of respondents between the ages of 15 and 90 are enjoying the sacred ritual of marriage.