How You Load a Plane's Overhead Bin Says a Lot About Who You Are

Apparently, TikTok agrees—and travelers have had enough. In a TikTok that recently went viral with more than 3 million views, content creator Daniel Bennett addresses the issue, suggesting that those who don't abide by this simple plane etiquette rule should be heading straight to jail.

To put it simply, small personal items and backpacks—which would absolutely fit under your seat—should not be placed in the overhead bins. Why? Well, because they occupy space that could otherwise be used for things that cannot fit anywhere else, namely carry-on luggage and bags.

On today's episode of "How to Not Be an A-Hole on Planes," we'll discuss one crucial skill: knowing where your luggage and personal item do (and don't!) belong on an airplane.

"The easiest way to tell if someone is a good person in an airport is [to] see where they put their luggage when they get on the plane," Bennett argues in the video. Whoever puts their carry-on luggage in the overhead bin and places their backpack, personal item, or purse under their seat gets a green pass—they're a well-mannered good person, according to Bennett. But everybody else really isn't.

"If they put their backpack or their purse or that little small item—if they put that in the overhead compartments that no one else can put their carry-on luggage on and they have to check it and they have to wait by baggage claim to get their stuff," Bennett continues. "They're the worst type of person and they deserve a jail sentence for life."

But wait, there's even worse types of travelers, according to the comment section. "The worst are the people who put their jacket in the overhead bins," reads one comment. Or as another user points out, those who place their carry-on horizontally in the overhead bins are also a no-no.

If you're planning to fly soon, you'd better remember this to make everybody's experience more pleasant. It's just basic and simple etiquette, but it can go a long way. And if you forget and place your tiny purse in the overhead bins, don't worry—flight attendants will probably remind you (and make you feel a little bad about it, too.)

"I love it when a flight attendant takes small items out, hands it back to the owner, and puts my carry-on in instead," recounted one user in the comments. "Happened a couple [of] lucky times."