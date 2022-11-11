Spend an Entire Night in the Dunder Mifflin Offices for Less Than $25

Booking.com wants to give away an overnight stay at The Office Experience in Washington, D.C. for lucky fans. The overnight experience will include private access to set recreations, original show costumes, props, and interactive activities from the show.

You'll get to sleep right in the middle of the bullpen. You'll also get a private tour of The Office Experience, dinner at a D.C. restaurant, and a scavenger hunt with the opportunity to take home prizes.