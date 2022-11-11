Spend an Entire Night in the Dunder Mifflin Offices for Less Than $25

Booking.com is offering two nights of the Immersive The Office Experience.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 11/11/2022 at 4:36 PM

Courtesy of Booking.com
Booking.com wants to give away an overnight stay at The Office Experience in Washington, D.C. for lucky fans. The overnight experience will include private access to set recreations, original show costumes, props, and interactive activities from the show.

You'll get to sleep right in the middle of the bullpen. You'll also get a private tour of The Office Experience, dinner at a D.C. restaurant, and a scavenger hunt with the opportunity to take home prizes.

Courtesy of Booking.com
Courtesy of Booking.com

You can book the experience for just $20.05 for either November 19 or 20. Up to two guests can stay each night. The rooms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. You’ll need to be fast to get the chance to visit. To make sure you get an opportunity to book, set your alarm for 12 pm ET on November 16.

Visit the Booking.com website for more information and to book.

