Watch an Owl and a Cat Fight Over Who Gets the Couch

In this life, it's important to stake a claim on what's yours. Or honestly, just whatever feels like it's yours, whether that's a couch, a raise, or the last dumpling. For an illustration of how to go about this, consider the parable of the cat and the owl -- aka, this YouTube video.
We should state up front that there's no context for this -- like why there's an owl in the house, and why it's not hooting on some delightful perch, and whether couches are even comfortable places for creatures with weird-ass claws? Just take at face value that a cat and an owl are engaged in a land dispute over a black leather couch.
The conflict starts with the cat resting peacefully, and the owl abruptly making its claim to the couch known. There's a light exchange of pecks and swats. But once the owl touches the cat with its talons, the feline flips over, and the situation escalates.
The owl then displays the terrible beauty of its full wingspan like Galadriel in Lord of the Rings when she turns all blue, and the cat flees, and the owl takes its throne.
So if you ever need some motivation to be more assertive, we'll leave this right here for you.
h/t Digg
