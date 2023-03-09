This Owl Just Took a 2-Week Cruise Vacation & Didn't Even Buy a Ticket

One adventure-seeking burrowing owl was recently so in need of some time off that it didn't want its cruise vacation to end, the Washington Post reports. After infiltrating aboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas and spending some sweet vacay time around the Caribbean in January, the owl tried its hardest to resist rescue attempts. It just didn't want to even hear about getting off the ship.

Armed with a net, expertise, and a relatively good aim, wildlife biologist Ricardo Zambrano was tasked with the rescue of the unusual vacationer. According to a Facebook post from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it took Zambrano multiple tries to finally get a hold of the owl, which, as Zambrano told the Post, "got wise to the net and flew right over it" during one of his attempts with a mist net.

How can one blame it? The bird was, in fact, just chilling, and it surely didn't want to be bothered while perched up by one of the ship's exit signs. After a while, Zambrano was reportedly able to capture the animal with a hand net thanks to the help of a few crew members, who distracted the bird while Zambrano approached.