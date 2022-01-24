This Vodka Is Made with Actual Oysters & Is Perfect for Martinis

Vodka and oysters are already a popular pairing (I mean, hello, oyster shooters, anyone?), but for those looking to experience the booze and brine in new forms, you're in luck. The country's first oyster vodka is here, and it's the perfect upgrade for a dirty martini connoisseur.

The Industrious Spirit Company, located in seafood mecca Providence, Rhode Island, has launched Ostreida oyster vodka, a first-of-its-kind liquor made from organic corn neutral spirit and local oysters.

"It's delicious," Manya Rubinstein, co-founder and CEO of The Industrious Spirit Company, said, according to Food & Wine. "It reads like a dirty martini—the brininess comes through."

It was actually just last year that the idea presented itself during a toast to the team's first year in business, which of course, included vodka cocktails and oysters at Matunuck Oyster Bar. Naturally, the booze maker thought to pair the two.