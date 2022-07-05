PBR Has Released a Massive Box with 1,844 Cans of Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon loves a marketing hook. That sounds like a bad thing. It's not necessarily. Sometimes what looks like a poorly considered marketing gesture winds up being delicious boozy coffee or THC-infused PBR seltzers. Sometimes it just winds up being a lot of beer.

The latter of those examples is something PBR has turned to more than once. There were the long 99-packs of PBR. Then there was the truck bed-sized pack of 1,776 beers. The schtick has grown a little long in the tooth, but if you're going to do it again, you need fresh ideas like, I don't know, an even bigger pack. Enter the 1844 Pack. It is, as you might have already guessed, a pack of beer with 1,844 cans of PBR.

The pack isn't just a random number. It's the 1844 Pack because that's the year of Pabst's founding. That number pops up a few times in the olio of promotions that accompanies the release. The company will be giving away $1,844 every day in July. It'll also be running a giveaway to give someone 1,844 gallons of gas once in July and then again in August. Those contests can be entered online or by scanning a QR code at stores that carry PBR.

There are only 250 of the 1844 Packs. So, you aren't going to find them everywhere. You'll have to hunt if you absolutely need that many beers in a single box. PBR says in its announcement that you can tell your local store you want to see one of the packs in their store, suggesting that not all the boxes have a home at the time of the release.

Importantly, you'll also need to request that your local shop invest in a winch, because I'm not sure how you're getting that box in the car. Once you get it back to your dorm, you'll be able to use it as a guest bed, depending on how many you drink in those first couple of days.