PBR Just Unleashed These Huge 99-Packs of Beer

The amount of beer people bring to a party says a lot about their intentions. We've developed some guidelines:
One six pack = I plan to drink the host's beer.
Two six packs = I invited friends and didn't tell the host.
Three six packs = I think the host is a weenie who won't buy enough beer.
As you can see, you can't really win at being a guest. But you're in luck, because there's a loophole this holiday season. Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a 99-pack of PBR, which is both the perfect and the only viable option to bring to your next party (even if that party is a Thanksgiving with your small conservative nuclear family).
Just trust us. You need to buy this limited edition pack of 99 Pabst Blue Ribbons. The pack will reportedly set you back $175, meaning each can is under $2 (although there's a chance prices will vary depending on your location). It includes three kinds of the PBR: Original, Easy, and Extra. Imagine rolling up with this very long bundle of beer and smacking it down right beside the clay nativity scene your darling mother has just set up for the holidays. Fantastic, and appropriate.
Here's the thing, though. We're not exactly sure where to buy it. A reporter from Food & Wine spoke to a PBR rep, who said the details they were willing to provide were limited. All we know is that the packs are limited, too, (though expecting to expand) and offered only in Texas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida, New York, South Carolina, Montana, Virginia, California, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arkansas, and Colorado. Two years ago, you could get it at gas stations in Quebec. Keep checking back as the investigation is ongoing.
