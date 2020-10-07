New PBR Cannabis Seltzer Packs a Small Dose of THC in Every Can

I think everyone assumed they'd see familiar brand names get into cannabis, it was just a question of when. If nothing has rung a bell so far, this one definitely will.

Pabst Labs, a new company that is not the Pabst Brewing Company, is launching a Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis-Infused Seltzer. Yes, there is going to be a THC-infused PBR seltzer, which kind of makes a lot of sense. Though, it's worth noting that this isn't a Four Loko-esque situation. There is no alcohol in the lemon-flavored drink.

Pabst Labs was founded by what the announcement calls "cannabis beverage experts" as well as former Pabst Brewing Company employees who were granted the right to slap the PBR label on the 12-ounce cans. Each can contains 5mg of THC, making for a drink that's intentionally not too strong.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has an incredibly loyal and passionate customer base who are open to change and embracing new ideas. We’ve spent a long time creating a quality product for both new and experienced users, and believe the entry of an established brand can help kick-start the cannabis drinks category," Mark Faicol, Pabst Labs Brand Manager, said in a statement.

Like Pabst Brewing has done with its own new product launches -- Hard Cold Brew, Hard Coffee, Stronger Seltzer, Seabird IPA, among others -- in the last couple of years, this will be a slow rollout. (Not to mention that due to local laws, it won't be available nationally.) What the company calls "the initial test launch" is going to take place "in a select group of California dispensaries," as well as direct to drinkers in California through shop.PabstLabs.com. Lemon seltzer is the only flavor available now, but Pabst Labs plans on releasing more flavors soon. You always knew there was a reason it was your favorite cheap beer, right?