Pabst Blue Ribbon Will Pay You to Advertise in Your Own Home
It's time to start redecorating.
Last year, we stopped drinking in dirty, overcrowded dive bars and started drinking from the comforts of home, which was a small yet necessary sacrifice during the pandemic. And while your local watering hole has likely welcomed back patrons, that doesn't mean you have to give up your at-home bar. Quite the opposite, actually.
Pabst Blue Ribbon is introducing a way for fans to get involved and turn their basements, fan caves, and tv rooms into ad space for the beer maker. Naturally, you'll get paid for it.
"One of the principles we operate under at PBR is subversion. Another principle is offering lighthearted and self-aware entertainment to our friends and audiences," VP of Marketing Nick Reely said in a statement to Thrillist. "A third principle isn't really giving money away but that's ok. We made an exception for this campaign."
Here's how it works: You can shop online for household merch and monetize the advertising space. Think shower curtains, rugs, toilet lids, dining room tablecloths, even fish tank billboards. Each item is worth a certain amount, and once you show off proof of your PBR decked-out space, you'll get cash for it.
"PBR is really committed to its customers, and has always done marketing that actually connects with people in super fun, authentic ways. They always make interesting, modern marketing, so collaborating with them has been a complete blast," Founder and Chief Creative Officer for Callen Craig Allen said. "This idea in particular proves my point—instead of going the traditional marketing/media route, we did something fun and surprising that directly benefits the people who love PBR most. Their fans."
Guess it's time to start redecorating?