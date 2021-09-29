Pabst Blue Ribbon Will Pay You to Advertise in Your Own Home

Last year, we stopped drinking in dirty, overcrowded dive bars and started drinking from the comforts of home, which was a small yet necessary sacrifice during the pandemic. And while your local watering hole has likely welcomed back patrons, that doesn't mean you have to give up your at-home bar. Quite the opposite, actually.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is introducing a way for fans to get involved and turn their basements, fan caves, and tv rooms into ad space for the beer maker. Naturally, you'll get paid for it.

"One of the principles we operate under at PBR is subversion. Another principle is offering lighthearted and self-aware entertainment to our friends and audiences," VP of Marketing Nick Reely said in a statement to Thrillist. "A third principle isn't really giving money away but that's ok. We made an exception for this campaign."