Salad Mix Recalled at 3 Major Grocery Chains

I trusted no vegetable product more than pre-washed salad; its promise eased my germophobic mind as I braved the produce aisle. But now the CDC is saying that bagged salad sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel Osco may be responsible for a multi-state Cyclospora outbreak, and I'm pivoting forever to Veggie Straws (no spon).

In a post last updated on June 23, the CDC announced that it is investigating a Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce. The post addresses folks who have shopped at the aforementioned grocery stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

If you think you might be one of those unlucky consumers, check your fridge for the following:

ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad (sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin)

(sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin)

(sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa)

FYI, this isn't like the recent ground beef recall, wherein a routine inspection -- not illness -- sparked action by federal health officials. Nor is it like last year's Fresh Express lettuce recall that reported eight illnesses. So far, 122 people who've eaten the bagged salad mix have laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections. These illnesses ranged from May 11, 2020 to June 15, 2020, so you very well may have the product in question.

Symptoms of a Cyclospora infection include diarrhea (which is most common), loss of appetite, cramping, nausea, fatigue, and weight loss, so question any abrupt shifts toward your weight loss goals following the consumption of a single salad. Call your doctor and report your illness to the health department.