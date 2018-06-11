This Company Is Now Offering 'Pawternity Leave' When You Adopt a Pet

Pets may be slightly less work than children, but that doesn't mean they're less worthy of our attention. You should take those first few days with your pet seriously, so you can show them love and so you can find the appropriate whimsical name for your new friend. To aid in these important steps, a Nordic pet-food company recently started giving its employees "pawternity" leave.
That company is Musti Group, which is based in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. As of June 1, it's making a three-day pet leave plan available to its 1,500 employees (90% of which own pets), according to a report by The Mercury News. In the United States on the other hand, the Department of Labor estimated in 2015 that only 12% of private-sector workers had access to paid family leave.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
"Pets always come first in everything we do, and that’s why pawternity leave is a natural step in developing our culture," said David Rönnberg, CEO of the Musti Group, in a statement. "Adopting a pet is a significant decision and changes everyday life considerably. We want to support our employees during their first days with their new family member and ensure that they can enjoy those precious moments to the fullest."
He went on to explain that the first days of acclimation for both owner and pet are an undertaking that can result in sleepless nights and stress, and that it's just as important to create a loving and attentive environment for our furry friends.
“Paying attention to a pet’s needs and spending time with them supports their learning, builds trust and helps prevent behavioral disorders in the future,” Rönnberg added.
Musti Group is also reportedly challenging other companies to implement pawternity leave. But considering the current state of parental leave, it might be a while before pawternity comes to the US.
h/t The Mercury News
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.