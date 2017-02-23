Everyone Should Get Paid Sex Breaks at Work According to Genius Politician

"Who has two thumbs and an approval rating approach 100 percent," one Swedish politician probably said after proposing legislation guaranteed to make him a national hero.

Per-Erik Muskos, a council member for the city of Övertorneå, has proposed a measure that would give residents a one-hour paid break during work hours to go home and have sex, reports The Local. He said it's "about having better relationships." It would also undoubtedly be a boon to workplace morale. "There are studies that show sex is healthy," Muskos told the AFP news agency.

Between this measure and experiments with a six-hour work day, Sweden looks like a damn fine place to work right now. In fact, even before the six-hour work day test, workers in Sweden worked far, far fewer hours than the average full-time employee in the U.S. according to data collected in 2015. Though, this coital-coffee break measure is only up to be enacted in the northern town that's home to just 2,000 residents.