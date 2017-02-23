Everyone Should Get Paid Sex Breaks at Work According to Genius Politician

"Who has two thumbs and an approval rating approach 100 percent," one Swedish politician probably said after proposing legislation guaranteed to make him a national hero.
Per-Erik Muskos, a council member for the city of Övertorneå, has proposed a measure that would give residents a one-hour paid break during work hours to go home and have sex, reports The Local. He said it's "about having better relationships." It would also undoubtedly be a boon to workplace morale. "There are studies that show sex is healthy," Muskos told the AFP news agency.
Between this measure and experiments with a six-hour work day, Sweden looks like a damn fine place to work right now. In fact, even before the six-hour work day test, workers in Sweden worked far, far fewer hours than the average full-time employee in the U.S. according to data collected in 2015. Though, this coital-coffee break measure is only up to be enacted in the northern town that's home to just 2,000 residents.
A recent National Sleep Foundation study in the U.S. reported that one of every five married or cohabitating couples claim to be too sleep-deprived to have sex. Many couples also cited financial problems as a reason they lose sleep. Score: Muskos: 2, No Sex Breaks: 0.
Another study claims people work so much they lose interest in sex. Score: Muskos: 3, Work Sans In Flagrante Delicto: 0.
While skeptics might ask how employers can ensure employees are doing the deed on their break instead of going for a walk, reasonable people might respond, 'This is why we can't have nice things.' Muskos sees no reason the act won't pass.
Meanwhile, people across the globe are taking a sudden interest in community organizing, probably.
