News

Everyone Should Get Paid Sex Breaks at Work According to Genius Politician

By Published On 02/23/2017 By Published On 02/23/2017
sex breaks at work
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

related

This Company Will Pay You to Travel Europe for Six Months

related

Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State

related

The Ultimate Miami Travel Guide

"Who has two thumbs and an approval rating approach 100 percent," one Swedish politician probably said after proposing legislation guaranteed to make him a national hero.

Per-Erik Muskos, a council member for the city of Övertorneå, has proposed a measure that would give residents a one-hour paid break during work hours to go home and have sex, reports The Local. He said it's "about having better relationships." It would also undoubtedly be a boon to workplace morale.  "There are studies that show sex is healthy," Muskos told the AFP news agency. 

Between this measure and experiments with a six-hour work day, Sweden looks like a damn fine place to work right now. In fact, even before the six-hour work day test, workers in Sweden worked far, far fewer hours than the average full-time employee in the U.S. according to data collected in 2015. Though, this coital-coffee break measure is only up to be enacted in the northern town that's home to just 2,000 residents.

A recent National Sleep Foundation study in the U.S. reported that one of every five married or cohabitating couples claim to be too sleep-deprived to have sex. Many couples also cited financial problems as a reason they lose sleep. Score: Muskos: 2, No Sex Breaks: 0.

Another study claims people work so much they lose interest in sex. Score: Muskos: 3, Work Sans In Flagrante Delicto: 0.

While skeptics might ask how employers can ensure employees are doing the deed on their break instead of going for a walk, reasonable people might respond, 'This is why we can't have nice things.' Muskos sees no reason the act won't pass.

Meanwhile, people across the globe are taking a sudden interest in community organizing, probably.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He believes this will make Övertorneå great again. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Hurry Up and Get a Summer Flight to Iceland for Just $250

related

READ MORE
You've Got To See These Tigers Chase Down A Camera Drone, Then Eat It

related

READ MORE
These 27 Jobs Have Insanely Hard Interview Questions

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like