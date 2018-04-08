This Company Will Pay You to Take a Month-Long Road Trip Across Europe

There are few things as romantic as picking up and heading out on a long road trip. The only way you could improve a great road trip is if someone covered your costs and gave you a little spend cash for the journey.
Student travel company STA Travel and travel insurance provider World Nomads are offering two pairs of people that exact opportunity. They're hiring two pairs of future braggarts to go on a month-long road trip. One pair will traverse the United States while the other pair winds their way through Europe. (Despite STA's involvement, you do not need to be a student to apply.)
It's not a gig that will pay off your student loans, but it's still a damn fine deal. The road-trippers will be provided with flights, $6,000 in spending money, van rentals, and adventure and travel gear that will make sure they're making the most of their month of sightseeing. Additionally, if you win, you get to work with them on your itinerary to decide what kind of road trip you want to take.
To enter, explain in 500 words or less why you should be taking this trip. Then provide a few details, and you're one step closer to being the Griswolds without all the bothersome yelling at kids. However, you have to do it soon. The deadline is April 10. Then you'll get a quick turnaround. The lucky pairs will be announced on May 1, and the trip can be taken anytime between June and September.
