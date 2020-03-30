You Can Get Paid $200 to Watch One Disney Movie

You're spending a lot of time inside, and you're probably spending a lot of time with friends like Netflix, Hulu, and the DVDs from the library you never returned or watched. This is kind of the perfect time to land one of those weird "get paid to watch TV" gigs.
Lucky you, Reviews.org is doing one of them again. It's not as flashy as ones where you could get paid a grand to watch The Office or binge all of the MCU films, but you're still getting paid to watch TV. The site is going to pick 10 people to make $200 each for watching their favorite Disney film. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Disney+ as a bonus. Say you watch a two-hour movie, that's the best hourly gig you've ever had. It's just unfortunate you lost the job after two hours.
Throw your cartoon bowler hat in the ring only requires emailing the site by April 10 with a little info about you and your favorite Disney movie. No making videos or singing songs on a live stream or anything else that gets weird pretty fast.
Oh, and don't forget "Disney movie" doesn't just mean Lilo & Stitch or other movies for kids. Disney makes everything now, so that includes Marvel movies, Star Wars, Pixar, and also Mighty Joe Young. The world is your oyster, and you're an oyster-loving lobster in Finding Nemo.
