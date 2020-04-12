You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Compare Disney's Originals and Remakes

They only pop up on occasion, but there's never been a better time to throw your hat into the ring on a gig that'll give you cash for streaming some movies you might have on your to-watch list anyhow.
This gig will pay you $1,000 to watch a non-insignificant pile of Disney movies. The site Upgraded Points will offer a Disney junkie one grand, plus a month of Disney+ and a movie theater gift card, to watch original Disney movies and compare them to the recent live-action remakes.
The recipient of the gig will binge 12 Disney classics and compare them to their respective new version, filling in a worksheet on the differences between the two. It certainly requires more viewing than others, like that recent one asking people to binge The Office. Still, cash for watching movies when you're already stuck at home isn't a bad deal.
To apply, you have to be at least 18 and a US resident. Also, obviously, you should probably like Disney movies enough to sit through hours and hours of them. You'll have a month to get through 101 Dalmations, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty (Maleficent), Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (Christopher Robin), Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Lady & the Tramp, and Mulan. The $100 gift card that's part of the payment will be to see Mulan in the theater once it's finally released.
In addition to a worksheet, they're asking the selected binger to share their experience on social media. You'll have to prove to them you're a pretty damn big Disney fan by the deadline of April 20. The winner will be notified just a few days later.
As representatives at another company previously told Thrillist, the group running a job like often looks like a weird fit for the job description. However, they're just looking to pay someone to get the publicity that comes along with the excitement about the job and the social media shared by the person hired. But their weird marketing stunt is probably the most you'll have while earning a grand.
