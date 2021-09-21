You Can Get Paid $1,300 to Watch Horror Movies in October

There are a lot of ways you can make a little money on the side in October. For instance, you could steal sweets from kids and sell them on the black market of candy. That's just one idea.

Another is applying to get paid to watch horror movies. Finance Buzz has put up a side hustle -- which, on their part, is a tool for marketing -- where they will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies during October. With all the movies clocking under two hours, the hourly pay is just over $61. Not bad for basically just watching movies.

There's a little more to it than just watching for no reason, though. You'll wear a Fitbit and track your heart rate as you work your way through the company's list of 13 low- and high-budget films. The lucky movie watcher will get the money, a Fitbit, and a gift card to cover the cost of renting the movies.

If you're a big horror fan, you've probably seen most of the movies on the list, but it's not a bad list. If you're a horror novice, the mix of recent remakes and modern classics should give you a nice base to continue a life of loving horror movies. The list includes Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, and Annabelle.

Should that sound like your cup of t-error, applications are open until September 26 at midnight (oooooo, spooooky). You'll have to be based in the US and at least 18 years old to apply. If you're the lucky winner who will get about $61 an hour to watch movies, you'll find out by October 1 and will have to watch the movies between October 9 and 18. If not, you can still watch horror movies all month, and it will almost be as fun as getting paid to do it.