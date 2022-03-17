You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Binge March Madness Games

For the most fanatical of college basketball fans, three solid weeks of non-stop basketball might not be enough. If you're somehow craving even more basketball, there is a gig that may finally sate your need to breathe nothing but March Madness.

Shane Co., which has little to do with basketball outside of this promotion, is looking for someone obsessed with the big dance. It will pay someone $1,000 to watch old March Madness games. It's basically getting paid a grand to do what amounts to high school homework.

The selected individual will watch ten old March Madness games. There will be a worksheet on each game, provided by Shane Co., that needs to be filled out. And that's it. You just got paid.

Here are the classic games on the docket for the lucky fan getting paid to watch basketball.

1967 UCLA vs. Dayton – National Title 1982 Chapel Hill vs. Georgetown – National Title 1983 NC State vs. Houston – National Title 2008 Kansas vs. Davidson – Elite 8 2012 Lehigh vs. Duke – First Round 2013 Michigan vs. Kansas – Sweet 16 2016 Villanova vs. Chapel Hill – National Title 2018 UMBC vs. Virginia – First Round 2019 Murray State vs. Marquette – First Round 2021 Gonzaga vs. UCLA – Final Four

The company says that the ideal applicant will have a love of college basketball, "strong attention to detail," and the ability to watch ten games within a month of being "hired." Also, they'll have to be at least 18 years old. If that all sounds like a gig that you'd label "dream job"--even though it's not a job--you have until April 18 to throw your hat in the ring.