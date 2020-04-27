You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Binge a Ton of 'Star Wars' Movies

There are many reasons beyond your nightly boredom to go on a binge of Star Wars movies. Maybe you want to see if The Phantom Menace is actually better than Return of the Jedi. Maybe you're want to prove the desert planet haters wrong. And, yes, maybe you're just bored and freaking love (most of) the series.

Don your excuse du jour, because Education Reference Desk, a resource site for students, is offering five people $1,000 to go on an intense binge of the Star Wars universe. The chosen one(s) do not get a midi-chlorian test but will have/get to watch all 11 live-action movies in chronological order, as well as the complete first season of The Mandalorian.

That's not a small binge. That's more than 30 hours of space wizardry, cantina gyrations, and retconning. Still, that's around $33 per hour of movie watched. That's probably better than, well, whatever your boss normally asks you to do. However, you're going to have to commit, because like Han in the Kessel Run, time is limited. You've got just four days to do the whole thing.

In addition to the grand, [best Drew Carey voice] the selected bingers get an R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper, a bunch of popcorn, a Millenium Falcon blanket, a Star Wars-themed tiki tumbler, and their choice of a $100 Grubhub gift card or a one-year subscription to Disney+. In exchange, you'll be posting on social media and answering some questions for the company.

You'll have to apply by May 3, because, of course, they're going to notify winners on Star Wars Day, May 4. Because, you know, May the Fourth be when the binge starts.