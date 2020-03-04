You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-Watch 'The Office'

It's the 15th anniversary of The Office, which may be the same number you've watched the first seven seasons of the show. If that describes you, here's an easy grand you could make by basically changing nothing about your nightly Netflix routine.
USDish.com, a TV provider, is giving someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office over nine days. The application says that 15 hours winds up being roughly 45 episodes. However, it doesn't say how those episodes will be chosen or if the winner gets to pick. That could be a pretty solid pile of episodes considering there were 192 episodes during the show's nine-season run.
In addition to the cash, the winner gets swag (stuff we all get) that includes The Office goodies like a Dundie, a Netflix gift card, Michael's famed coffee mug, Jell-O, and a stapler that probably won't come inside the Jell-O. That's better than bears, beets, and Battlestar Gallactica.
If you're the lucky binger, you'll get to watch whenever and wherever you'd like, as long as you get through the required viewing in nine days. You could just stand there for hours watching the flat screen you broke down and bought.
The application, due by 5pm MT on March 16, also notes that the winner will check off some common tropes in the episodes while they watch. Examples in the application include the number of times Phyllis mentions Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration or how often Stanley rolls his eyes at the camera. Submitting yourself for consideration only requires 300 words about why you're the right superfan for the job. Though, you're given the option to add a video that can increase your chances. That's what she said.
h/t Insider
