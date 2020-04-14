A Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Get Caught Up on 'Billions'

If you're getting excited about the return of Billions, a show that manages to change directions more successfully than Rickon Stark running from an arrow, there's good news. That is, good news beyond the fact that the show is about to start up again.
Billions is back on May 3, and that's the same day InfinityDish.com has set the deadline on a gig that will pay you to catch up with the show. One Billions die-hard is going to get paid $1,000 to binge the first four seasons over the course of 30 days. That's 48 hours of TV, but it equals out to a little over $20 an hour of TV watched.
"Since its launch in 2016, Billions has been a big success story with a strong following," Cableproviders.com CMO Caroline Black told Thrillist. "We know this is a very unusual time when a lot of people are spending more time watching TV and when the prize offering could come in particularly handy. We wanted to celebrate and highlight the return of a big fan favorite in a positive way."
In addition to the $1,000, you'll get a Showtime gift card and a basket of Billions swag that includes an Axe Capital t-shirt.
You can apply for the gig until May 3, when the show returns. The professional couch potato that gets the gig will be asked to share their experience on social media and fill out a checklist that, according to an announcement, has questions like, "How many times does Axe break the law?"
There are much harder ways to make a semi-quick grand.
Ghost Kitchen: Restaurant Gets Help From Community During Coronavirus Pandemic
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.