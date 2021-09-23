Get Paid $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Movies in October

October is best known for its final day, Halloween. For some people, the entire month leading up to the holiday is spent basically celebrating Halloween, including people who put giant skeletons in their front yard and those determined to watch 31 horror movies in 31 days.

It also turns out that it's a popular month to find gigs where companies pay you to watch scary movies. There was one that asked you to watch 13 horror movies, and now there's one that will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies.

The gig is actually almost identical to the one we talked about previously. The individual tasked with watching these movies will wear a Fitbit and track their heart rate throughout each movie. The reward for putting in the time to watch 13 movies is $1,300, a Fitbit, all 13 movies, a blanket, snacks, and a bunch of Stephen King swag. All of this is coming from US Dish, which has offered gigs like this in the past as a promotional tool.

Your list will include your choice of the original or remakes of It, Carrie, and Pet Sematary, as well as Cujo, Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow (in which King is an actor), It: Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep, The Shining, Salems Lot, Misery, and The Mist. (You'll have an informed opinion on the Thrillist ranking of Stephen King movies and miniseries when you're done.)

You'll have to put in an application by October 8, though. Your odds of getting the gig might not be great, but you're going to watch these movies anyhow, so it can't hurt to see if you can get paid for the time you're putting in.