You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Binge 'The Office' With Friends in a Virtual Hangout

You might be at the point of self-isolation where you've worked conquered the Netflix queue and are considering revisiting some classic shows. Would a re-watch be made easier if you got paid to do it, because yes, that's somehow on the table.
In early March, USDish.com offered $1,000 to someone willing to binge The Office for 15 hours. An almost identical opportunity is here from Overheard Conference Calls, a business-focused blog willing to pay you $1,000 to host a remote watch party with friends. You'll be hired to have at least two friends digitally join while you watch 15 episodes of Michael Scott mishaps. (The social distancing aspect is mandatory.)
You'll get $1,000 and a Netflix gift card for setting up the watch party with your friends, filling out a worksheet, and sharing your experience on social media. A representative from the site tells Thrillist that the worksheet will include questions like how many cups of coffee each character is seen drinking, how many talking-head interviews each character gets, and others that are probably pretty easy to answer.
All the application requires is a little info on your favorite episode and why you think you can handle this hard job. (That's what she said.) The winner will be selected by April 27.
Though, with so little effort going into this on your end, it's fair to wonder why the hell the site is offering the gig in the first place. "The business case for doing this is to get some publicity for our brand," a representative said via email. "But honestly, we're looking to give back to folks during this time. We understand that Americans are struggling in a variety of ways: socially, financially, mentally, etc. We hope that we can help some folks out by having someone host this remote watch party for them and their friends."
Whatever the company's reasoning, plenty of people have spent years doing this for free. It's not a bad way to get a little cash to help out with all the local beer you've been ordering for curbside pickup. Plus, it should be easy for you to round up some friends. You've got a face people can trust with those low cheekbones.
