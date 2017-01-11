Emailing a Professor High on Painkillers Goes Worse Than Expected

Whatever you might find yourself on after having wisdom teeth removed, it puts you in a weird space. Painkillers will do that. Abby Jo Hamele has provided hard evidence.
Hamele, a 19-year-old student, felt the need to email one of her professors while she was under the influence of pain medicine. It's hilarious, but she had the good humor to share her email with the world. Since posting it to Twitter, her email has received over 33,000 retweets (including one that made her cry) and 77,000 favorites.
Here's a slightly easier to read version of the email:
Kevin-
I believe that i relmebmer you said we, as us students, would be able to send you our papers for classss for you to look at over before we turn them in to cColin if we got them to you by the 22nd of Novermber.
I unfortmately got my wisdom teeth sliced outr and have not not been reacting very well to the surgeryy nor the medicatioon i were given/ so I do not thimk that I will be able to habe my paper finisherd by Tuesday at all. Is tehere any way I would be able to send you my paper at any later date??? I wnt to do very good on this paper you know becayse i like to do well in my classes.
please sir I workled very hard and thouught that I would be abel to finish it on timme but my doctor said I will most likelly not be normal again until at least Thanksginvg turkey. If you say no then that is okay but i would be sad and i would reallyyyy lik e it if you said yes. Thank you Kevin, my dude.
Abby Jo Hamele (pronounced hah-mil-lee) (if you were wondering)
P.S. I will answer youpr questions in class forever so theere are not any more awkard silence. and i will buy you expo markers that work (even thougjh our tuition should pay for markers that work)
love you bye
Her typo-filled request for an extension appears to have been for naught. Not only was she having trouble putting together sentences, she had the date entirely wrong.
The TA who wrote the email even verified that this is all very real.
The teaching assistant (aka "my dude") and the professor should take the advice of one tweeter and get a Go Fund Me going for some of those Expo markers Hamele promised. This is the moment before you swim through an ocean of dry erase markers like Scrooge McDuck.
h/t Independent
