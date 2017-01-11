Emailing a Professor High on Painkillers Goes Worse Than Expected

please sir I workled very hard and thouught that I would be abel to finish it on timme but my doctor said I will most likelly not be normal again until at least Thanksginvg turkey. If you say no then that is okay but i would be sad and i would reallyyyy lik e it if you said yes. Thank you Kevin, my dude.

Abby Jo Hamele (pronounced hah-mil-lee) (if you were wondering)

P.S. I will answer youpr questions in class forever so theere are not any more awkard silence. and i will buy you expo markers that work (even thougjh our tuition should pay for markers that work)

love you bye

Her typo-filled request for an extension appears to have been for naught. Not only was she having trouble putting together sentences, she had the date entirely wrong.