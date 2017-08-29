Watching Paintballs Collide and Explode in Midair Is So, So Satisfying

Occasionally, the mindless destruction found on any number of YouTube channels is the perfect respite from everything else in the world. You'll definitely forget about things that matter for two minutes while watching some dude fall into 1,000 mousetraps on a trampoline. Or, say, while watching a guy hide inside a massive water balloon until it bursts.
The Slow Mo Guys have put together another experience that fits the bill. This time they have painstakingly rigged two paintball guns to shoot paintballs so they meet and explode in mid air. At least, the setup is eventually in that perfect position after a little trial and error. It's a challenge to make two guns shoot on the exact same path, especially since they appear to have been just guessing instead of using any tools that would make their job easier.
The triggers are pulled by a string, and the paintballs gloriously sail through the air in slow motion, collide, and burst apart like the juicy produce in Fruit Ninja. The explosions are so transfixing it'll make you want a supercut set to bombastic classical music like "Ode to Joy" or Michael Gordon's "Trance."
Watch the beautiful paint explosions in the video above.
