Sleep in the First Hotel to Open on the Palace of Versailles’ Grounds in Its 387-Year History

With the world finally returning to normal after more than a year, many are looking to travel this summer. You could visit California and take advantage of one of the vacations the state is giving away, try your luck at temporarily relocating to Hawai'i, or treat yourself to a night at the Palace of Versailles in France. Yes, you read that right.

Before the pandemic, millions of visitors used to flock to Versailles just to spend the day there. Now, you can make a night of it, as the first-ever hotel just opened at the royal domicile, called Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle. That's a big deal considering the palace has been standing for almost 390 years.