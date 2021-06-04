Sleep in the First Hotel to Open on the Palace of Versailles’ Grounds in Its 387-Year History
You can stay like a king or queen at the first-ever luxury hotel at the Palace of Versailles.
With the world finally returning to normal after more than a year, many are looking to travel this summer. You could visit California and take advantage of one of the vacations the state is giving away, try your luck at temporarily relocating to Hawai'i, or treat yourself to a night at the Palace of Versailles in France. Yes, you read that right.
Before the pandemic, millions of visitors used to flock to Versailles just to spend the day there. Now, you can make a night of it, as the first-ever hotel just opened at the royal domicile, called Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle. That's a big deal considering the palace has been standing for almost 390 years.
Le Grand Contrôle consists of three historic buildings, each dating back to 1681. The hotel features 14 rooms and suites, and one signature suite. Designed by architect Christophe Tollemer, the interior was inspired by the opulence of the infamous Marie Antoinette. Guests will be able to enjoy dinner made by Michelin-starred French chef Alain Ducasse, do some serious R&R at the on-site spa, or take a dip in the indoor swimming pool. Guests will have access to the Château de Versailles and its surrounding grounds during their stay, too, including areas usually closed to visitors.
As you probably already guessed, staying here isn't cheap. Guests will have to shell out about $2,000 per night. However, the cost includes a personal butler, and private tours of the palace and its grounds. An after-hours tour of Versaille's famous Hall of Mirrors can also be arranged.
Get more information and book your stay here.