Looking for a 'Palm Royale'-Inspired Trip? Here's Where to Go

Slim Aarons' photographs of Palm Beach throughout the 1960s were part of a body of work that captured the ultra wealthy in their true environments—audaciously designed social clubs, luxurious backyards, and decadently appointed pool decks. This included photos of Palm Beach high society, as well as upper class enclaves in Palm Springs, Acapulco, New Hampshire, and New York City—anywhere where big money resides.

In some of Aarons' photos, you can see that costumes worn in the show were recreations of outfits worn by these real-life subjects. "The production design, wardrobe, and sets were heroes of the story as well as our amazing cast," McMullen explained.

If all of these rich colors, poolside dramatics, and perfectly coiffed hairdos have you craving your own type of modern Palm Royale escape, we've got all of the details you need to bring that fantasy trip to life.

Where is Palm Royale filmed?

Even though this show feels so thoroughly Palm Beach, and so thoroughly Florida, most of the show was actually shot in Los Angeles, in hotels with similar aesthetics to the hotels that inspired the fictional "Palm Royale" resort in the show. The show's production designer, Jon Carlos, said in an interview that the hotel was actually inspired by real places in Palm Beach like the iconic and ultra pricey hotel The Breakers, the social club The Everglades Club, and the country club The Bath & Tennis Club.

What wasn't filmed on site was on a built set—so sadly, lounging in Evelyn Rollins' real-life pampering room is off the table.

Can you visit?

If you want to go to Palm Beach to visit the locations that inspired the show and were also captured in some of Slim Aarons' photos your best bet is heading to The Breakers. Staying the night might break the bank (rooms can cost upwards of $1,200 per night), but the property also offers dining options for a taste of the ambiance. There are 10 different on-site restaurant and bar options, including a steakhouse and an Italian restaurant called, simply, The Italian Restaurant. Some dining options, like The Beach Club, are exclusive to club members and resort guests only. For restaurants open to the public, like Henry's Palm Beach, reservations are strongly encouraged.

Thrillist has a complete guide to what else you can find once you're down in Palm Beach, including how to bike on the ultra-wealthy Palm Beach Island.

The Everglades Club and The Bath & Tennis Club both are still private social clubs—with clientele that might too closely resemble the fictional and villainous elite depicted on Palm Royale.

Where can you stay nearby for Palm Royale vibes?

If you've got cash to spend, you can definitely ball out at The Breakers, where an oceanview guest room will run you a minimum of five grand for a few days. But fortunately, not all stays in Palm Beach are as pricey. Airbnb sent over their top recommendations for Palm Royale-inspired Palm Beach vacation rentals that are a bit more wallet-friendly.