Florida Officials Are Begging Tourists to Follow Rules at 'Deadliest' U.S. Beach
Panama City Beach, Florida has reported seven drownings in nine days.
Officials in the Florida Panhandle report that seven people have drowned in nine days, earning Panama City Beach the moniker "the Deadliest Beach in America" from Fox News. Data reveals that the beach has had the highest number of reported deaths in 2023. Rip currents in the area, which is on the Gulf of Mexico, are incredibly strong. Those currents often cannot be seen from the surface, sometimes causing swimmers to believe that the water is safer than it actually is.
It is for this reason that a flag system is in place and updated daily in Panama City Beach, which is in Bay County, Florida, with green flags indicating that the water is safe for swimming, yellow flags indicating that beachgoers should proceed with caution, and red flags indicating that no one should enter the water because the conditions are dangerous. A double red fag means that the beach is closed and fines can be given to anyone caught swimming in the ocean.
"We really want to encourage all of our visitors to abide by the flag system. Obviously, double red flags means the water is closed to the public," Rachel Banks, the public relations manager for Visit Panama City Beach, said according to MyPanhandle.com. "We're really just encouraging our visitors and residents to stay aware, stay vigilant, and stay safe."
The incidents were also addressed by Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford in a Facebook post. The sheriff called the deaths "tragic and unnecessary." He also scolded beachgoers who have reportedly been flipping off lifeguards and first responders who have been on the beach warning people against entering the water.
As a former resident of Panama City Beach, Florida, I can attest to the power of the currents in the gulf. In ninth grade, my entire youth group was nearly swept out to sea after we entered the water on a double red flag day. Because the water seemed so calm, we ignored the flag. Soon, we went from standing in hip deep water to being sucked out to a depth where no one could stand. Fortunately, an off-duty rescue swimmer was nearby, and was able to assist in getting us safely to shore.
When visiting the beaches in that area—or any beach, to be honest—make sure to pay attention to signs and guidance from local officials. Even the calmest waters can be dangerous.
