Check Out This Luxury Panama Hotel's Brand New Treehouse Suites

Located on a private island in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Panama, Nayara Bocas del Toro seems like an ideal place to shoot White Lotus season three. The luxury resort has villas on stilts over the water, fine dining, a spa, and a gym all on site, with all of the access to nature that comes with being on a private island.

Now, the stunning resort is also offering a new experience, with two treehouse suites built on the property. Each 50-foot-tall structure is solar powered and constructed out of local bamboo and 19 other sources of wood.

"At Bocas Nayara's treehouse, we wind up among the tall stilts to a glass Moon Door that turns like a dancer on its center pivot," designer Elora Hardy told the Caribbean Journal. "Overlooking the mangroves, the view wraps around us and we feel like we are part of it. With a balance of elegance and texture, we are at once open to nature and sheltered within our own space. Here is the place where we can incubate unforgettable experiences."

A dumbwaiter assists with delivering room service and the suites also feature a king-sized bed and a terrace overlooking the beauty of the island. The new room starts at $1,140 per night, and the resort offers an all-inclusive option. You can check out the rooms and explore bookings at bocasbali.com.