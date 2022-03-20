Pancake Mix with Chunks of a Cable Recalled From Walmart & Kroger

Continental Mills has recalled Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the latter of which is exclusively sold at Walmart stores.

The company says there is the potential for "foreign material contamination" in the boxes. "Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered" in some product, it states in a pair of notices shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The Great Value mix was sold at Walmart stores nationwide. Only a single lot of that mix has been recalled. The Kroger mix was sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Kroger mix was sold in a two-pound box with the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and best-by dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023. The Great Value mix carries the lot code KX2063 and a best-by date of 09/01/2023.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported by consumers. Nonetheless, foreign matter has been seen in the boxes by the company, and it urges anyone with those mixes to return them for a refund. You don't want pancakes with cable chunks instead of chocolate chips or whatever your favorite pancake mix-in might be.