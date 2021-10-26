Panda Express Is Offering Its Plant-Based Orange Chicken Nationwide Now

In July, Panda Express teamed up with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based iteration of its wildly popular Orange Chicken. It should come as no surprise that the test launch went down as an overwhelming success, selling out across all locations in under two weeks. Now, the American-Chinese fast-casual joint is bringing the vegetarian-friendly favorite to menus nationwide.

Beyond The Orange Chicken is joining 70 Panda Express locations across the US beginning today, expanding beyond its earlier New York City and Southern California-based rollout. The beloved Beyond Meat collaboration features that same wok-tossed sweet and tangy experience of the original, but without any actual chicken involved.

"We received an overwhelmingly positive guest response when we introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken at select locations earlier this year. In fact, we wok-fired more than 1,300 pounds of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken in just the first day," Executive Director of Culinary Innovation Chef Jimmy Wang said in a press release. "It's one of Panda's most successful regional launches to date, which further reinforces the desire we're seeing from our guests for more diverse and plant-based options."