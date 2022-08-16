Panda Express Is Testing Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips

American-Chinese chain Panda Express is leaning into its US roots and introducing a new, classic comfort food—with an Asian flare, of course. The fast-casual eatery is testing hand-breaded Chicken Strips and fries.

For a limited trial run, the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen is giving Chicken Strips and fries a go, with a Creamy Sweet Chili Sauce and Hot Honey Habanero for an added kick. The Pasadena, California-based location will be serving the menu addition through September 7.

While the Chicken Strips and fries are rather self-explanatory, here's the 4-11: you can expect tenderized, crispy fried chicken marinated in a custom seasoning blend and served with golden crinkle-cut fries on the side.

The hand-breaded Chicken Strips are served with your choice of sauce. The Creamy Sweet Chili sauce is inspired by the classic Sichuan dish, Bang Bang Chicken, the company reports. The Hot Honey Habanero is influenced by the chain's already beloved Honey Sesame Chicken Breast Sauce.

"The habanero pepper flavor melds beautifully with the Honey Sesame Chicken sauce," Panda Express said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "And the secret ingredient is actually the red jalapeño, which gives the sauce its color and another layer of complexity to the spice."

You can snag the 3-piece entrée for $6.95 or the 4-piece for $7.95.