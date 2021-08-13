Panda Express Is Introducing an All-New Chicken Dish

Panda Express is dishing up a new and exciting take on its crispy chicken. Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is joining the ranks of the eatery's famous foods, like Orange Chicken. The dish is the latest in a lineup of new offerings from the chain, including Plant-Based Orange Chicken.

Crispy Almond Chicken Breast will hit Panda Express' menu on August 16, according to a press release from the company. The dish features crispy, crunchy chicken coated in the chain's signature rice-puffed breading and tossed with almonds in a garlic soy sauce. Panda's Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is topped with green onions for an added punch of flavor.

Panda Express is introducing the new offering with a deal. Beginning August 16, customers can order Crispy Almond Chicken Breast as part of a two-item plate and use the code "CRUNCHTIME" to get $3 off their next order.

Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is one of many new additions to the Panda Express menu. The chain recently rolled out a plant-based offering for Orange Chicken-cravers to enjoy. It marked the first time a national Asian restaurant chain has served Beyond Meat, per a press release.