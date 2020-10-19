Panda's Honey Sesame Chicken Is Here to Stay & You Can Win a Year's Worth

Seven. That's how many times Panda Express teased customers with a limited release of the Honey Sesame Chicken Breast. Seven times over seven years, fans held their breath and waited for the unlikely announcement that Panda's fan-favorite dish had finally reached permanent status.

As it turns out, seven really is a lucky number, because this month, the American Chinese fast food chain shared a much-needed bit of good news: Honey Sesame Chicken is here to stay.

If you're unfamiliar, the now-permanent dish yields strips of chicken breast, string beans, and yellow bell peppers, tossed in a sweet honey sesame sauce. And every time it hits the menu, the internet goes wild.