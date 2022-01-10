Panda Express Brought Back a $29 Family Meal Deal That Includes Extra Large Portions

The Lunar New Year is right around the corner and to celebrate Panda Express is bringing back its Family Meal Deal.

As a part of the meal deal, fans can get a choice of three larger-than-usual entrees alongside two sides for $29. A Panda Express representative told Thrillist that the large entrees come in 26-ounce servings, which is enough food to feed four people. In other words, four people should each get one generous helping of each one of the three entrees.

Premium entrees, like Honey Walnut Shrimp and Black Pepper Angus Steak, are available as a Family Meal option, but you'll have to pay extra for them.

The Family Meal Deal can be ordered online, through the app, or in stores. The meal deal already exists at participating restaurants, but only for a limited time.