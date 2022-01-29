Panda Express Is Offering a Discount & Free Drinks for Lunar New Year

Every Lunar New Year, you can pretty much bank on Panda Express putting together an alluring deal.

This year, despite already being different from other years, is no different where Panda Express and Lunar New Year are concerned. Though, you're only getting one day to grab the offer. Lunar New Year lands on February 1, and Panda Express will give out one million red envelopes for the holiday. Each envelope contains a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal and a free 22-ounce drink. There’s also a collectible fortune cookie in there “inspired by Panda’s signature lucky dishes."

Those Family Meals are customizable, with the chain promising options that include "Lunar New Year dishes and personal favorites" like Orange Chicken (of course), Honey Walnut Shrimp, Chow Mein, and Egg Rolls.

The discount will be limited to one per person per visit. So, you can't stack those up until you get the Family Meal gratis. As far as the free drink, you don't have to buy anything when you redeem the coupon. While it's not a joke and you can really get those discounts, they're going to expire on April Fool's Day this year.