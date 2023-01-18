Panda Express Is Giving Away Free Food for Lunar New Year
Play the Good Fortune Scratcher Game to win big.
For Lunar New Year, Panda Express is giving customers the opportunity to win discounts, free food, and big gift cards through a new online game. The Good Fortune Scratcher Game will feature Lunar New Year icons, and if players scratch off three of the same icon, they will be able to redeem prizes.
Players will have the opportunity to win everything from free egg rolls and free premium upgrades on a daily basis. On a weekly basis, Panda Express will offer $8 off a Family Meal, $88 gift cards, and $888 gift cards.
You can go to PandaLny.com from now until February 21 to play the Good Fortune Scratcher Game. If you want to learn more about Lunar New Year traditions you can head to the Panda Cub Club, where there is a free booklet perfect for exploring with family.
Panda Express is also offering the Family Meal starting at $35 for the holiday. The meal includes three large entrees and two large sides. You can also get $1 delivery for any orders of $10 or more in celebration of Lunar New Year. Just make sure you place the order through PandaExpress.com or through the Panda Express app.
