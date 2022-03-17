Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package.

The new menu offering features a crispy chicken strip coated in the chain's signature Orange Chicken Sauce, sliced pickles, and sriracha aioli—all on a folded and toasted sandwich bao bread, which it says is similar to a flatbread.

Although this isn’t the only sandwich version of Panda Express' Orange Chicken, it's the newest. Last summer, the chain took a stab at handheld menu items with its Orange Chicken Sandwich. The first orange chicken sandwich was only available exclusively at the Panda Express innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California. Unfortunately for fans, who don’t live on the West Coast, it’s the same story for the new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao. It'll only be available in Pasadena, California through April 14.

With any luck, you'll have one in your hand not too long from now.